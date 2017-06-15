Ana Brnabic named as Serbia’s new prime minister

Share this: Facebook

Serbian minister for public administration Ana Brnabic will be the new prime minister of the country. Aleksandar Vucic, Serbia’s president and the leader of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party, announced his decision this evening.

While Brnabic said she would do her job “honestly and with love”, Serbian media and news agencies such as AP and AFP have emphasised that Serbia has got its first woman and first openly gay prime minister.

“I will lead the Serbian government with commitment and responsibly,” Brnabic said. She thanked Vucic for his confidence and emphasised that she was aware of the responsibility of her new post.

