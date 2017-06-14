In Ankara, Bulgarian PM Borissov puts effort into reset of relations with Turkey

Share this: Facebook

Just a few short months ago, relations between Sofia and Ankara were tense, as the Turkish ambassador was summoned over claims of interference in Bulgarian domestic politics and nationalists called for severing of diplomatic ties and shutting down the border.

In the heady days before Bulgaria’s March 2017 early parliamentary elections, the same nationalists made much of protesting at the Turkish border against “electoral tourism” and one of their leaders was seen pushing a woman to the ground.

But in Ankara on June 13, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov seemed determined to put aside these tensions between his country and Turkey, as he held talks with his counterpart Binali Yıldırım and with president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Borissov said that in the talks, the emphasis had been on what the two countries could do together.

“We tried not to put on the agenda topics that would darken the mood,” the Bulgarian Prime Minister said, after his talks with Yildirim and after spending three hours with Erdoğan.

