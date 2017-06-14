Greek FM: Solution to name dispute must precede Macedonia’s Nato entry

Share this: Facebook

Athens will not consent to Nato entry for the former Yugoslav republic of Macedonia before the name dispute with Greece’s northern neighbour is resolved, Greece’s Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias made clear on Wednesday, after a meeting with his counterpart from Skopje, Nikola Dimitrov.

While Greece wanted the former Yugoslav republic to join both the EU and Nato, “this can happen very simply by finding a compromise solution on the name dispute and then immediately going to the United Nations to sign our new agreement – and then to Brussels to announce it to the international organisations based there,” Kotzias said.

The two ministers held talks for more than two hours and afterwards described their meeting as a “very good start,” which indicated a willingness on both sides to further develop bilateral relations and seek a solution to the name issue.

