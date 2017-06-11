Video Report: The Sofia Pride Parade 2017

Share this: Facebook

The 10th Sofia Pride Parade took place on Saturday. There had been fears of attacks on the demonstration since a Nazi Organisation had vowed to disrupt the March. But the few haters who showed up were outnumbered multiple times by police.

While the Bulgarian government and Sofia Municipality ignored the Pride Parade, several ambassadors of foreign countries showed up in support of the Bulgarian LGBT community. Also the Vice Mayor of Amsterdam demonstrated solidarity.

Imanuel Marcus had a good time at the Pride Parade. And he brought his camera. This is his video report:

