Kosovo votes on June 11 for new parliament

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Early parliamentary elections are being held on June 11 in Kosovo. More than 1.8 million eligible voters will decide who will govern Kosovo in the next term of office.

Part of this race are five coalitions, 19 political parties and two civil initiatives.

The elections are being observed by 29 000 monitors from political parties, NGOs, European Union and embassies accredited to Pristina.

Based on opinion polls, these elections are expected to be won by the PDK-AAK-Incentive coalition with Ramush Haradinaj as Prime Minister nominee.

To continue reading, please click here.

/Panorama

Comments

comments