2017 ‘Opera in the Park’ at Sofia’s Rakovski military academy from June 30 to July 16

The ballet Petrushka the Firebird, to music by Igor Stravinsky, opens the popular annual Opera in the Park series at the GS Rakovski military academy park in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia on June 30 2017.

The cast is led by Alexander Alexandrov, Marta Petkova, Emil Yordanov in the production, which begins at 8pm.

The 40-minute production will be repeated on July 2 at 8pm.

This year’s Opera in the Park programme also includes Rossini’s La Cenerentola on July 13 and 15, both performances at 8pm.

Also on this year’s programme are Theodorakis’s ballet Zorba the Greek on July 1 and 5, and Minkus’s ballet Don Quixote, on July 7 and 9.

For full details of the programme and how to buy tickets, please visit the website of Sofia Opera and Ballet.

