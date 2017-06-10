Sofia Pride Parade: Organisers publish safety rules

Share this: Facebook

The Sofia Pride Parade 2017 will take place today, Saturday, June 10, 2017. From 18:00 hrs., participants will meet at the Monument of the Soviet Army, in Knyazheska Garden (the park across the street from the main university building).

For the event, the organisers have come up with security rules. These have to be followed for two reasons. First of all, large events do require rules, in order to avoid problems. Secondly, Nazis and so-called “Patriots” intend to disrupt the Pride Parade. And those thugs usually have big muscles, while their other body parts are small, including their brains. The security rules take account of this aspect.

The organisers say, before and after the Sofia Pride Parade march, participants should move in groups, without showing any accessories or symbols which could distinguish them as non-heterosexuals, transgenders, intersex people or supporters of the march.

Also, anyone intending to participate should come from the direction of General Gurko Street between 06:00 and 06:30 pm. Joining the march will not be possible later, they say. Nobody should enter the park from Boulevard Czar Liberator. Reasons for the latter were not added. But the police might intend to push counter-demonstrators to that side of the park.

Participants coming by Metro should get off at Stadion Vassil Levski (and not at the university). While moving to or away from the event, public transport or taxis are safer than walking.

People outside the rally should not be provoked in any way. And the march should not be left until it officially ends.

Of course, nobody carrying weapons will be allowed to participate. No flammable or combustible materials are allowed, neither are large glass bottles. Persons who are drunk or stoned will not be allowed to take part either. Anyone under 14 years of age needs to be accompanied by parents or guardians.

Security around the Pride Parade will be tight. Everyone should watch it.

