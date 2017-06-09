Bulgaria’s exports in January – April 2017 up by 13% on annual basis – NSI

Share this: Facebook

Exports from Bulgaria in January to April 2017 were 13 per cent higher than in January to April 2016, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on June 9.

The value of all goods exported from Bulgaria in the first four months of 2017 both to other European Union countries and from non-EU countries – third countries, as the latter are termed – added up to 16 072.4 million leva, the NSI said, citing preliminary data.

In April 2017, Bulgaria’s total exports added up to 3 913.6 billion leva and grew by 7.6 per cent compared to April 2016, the NSI said.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in January – April 2017 amounted to 18 627.4 million leva (at CIF prices), about 19.9 per cent more than January – April 2016.

In April 2017, total imports increased by 16.8 per cent compared to the same month of the previous year and added up to 4 690.7 billion leva.

