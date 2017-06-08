Bulgarian prosecution orders probe into alleged corruption in Turkish border fence project

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s Supreme Cassation Prosecution has ordered the State Agency for National Security and the State Financial Inspection Agency to investigate allegations of corruption among senior state officials in connection with the project to build a fence at the border with Turkey.

The investigation is in response to a complaint lodged at the Prosecutor-General’s office by Velizar Enchev, a former member of Parliament, in March 2017.

Enchev, who was elected to the National Assembly on the ticket of the nationalist Patriotic Front in 2014 but who quickly parted ways with the coalition, alleged that the project was being carried out illegally because of the involvement of companies linked to the Patriotic Front, and contract fees repeatedly had been raised without justification.

The Supreme Cassation Prosecutor’s Office has requested explanations from the regional authorities of Bourgas, Haskovo and Yambol, who are responsible for the design, construction and maintenance of the fence.

To continue reading, please click here.

/Politics

Comments

comments