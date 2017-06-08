Bulgarian government approves 7M leva transfer to Plovdiv for European Capital of Culture 2019

Share this: Facebook

At a regular meeting on June 8, Bulgaria’s coalition government approved the financial transfer for 2017, amounting to seven million leva (about 3.5 million euro), to support Plovdiv in carrying out its role as European Capital of Culture in 2019.

The transfers are linked to the 2015/19 multi-annual programme, a government statement said.

The money is being provided to finance the construction of a new or renewal of existing cultural infrastructure – museums, galleries, theatres, concert halls, art centres, among others – and for the renovation of the urban environment – squares, gardens, public spaces, the statement said.

The funds are being provided from financing envisaged in the 2017 national Budget and from allocations from restructuring spending or transfers to the central budget, the government said.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

