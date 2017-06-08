Bulgaria eases labour market access for foreign employees

Share this: Facebook

The procedure for registering seasonal workers from outside the European Union for up to 90 days will be alleviated, Bulgaria’s goverment decided on June 8.

At a regular meeting, the coalition Cabinet approved amendments to the regulations on the implementation of the Labour Migration and Labour Mobility Act, the government media office said.

The procedure for granting access to the labour market to highly qualified foreign specialists for obtaining an EU Blue Card will be facilitated, without prejudice to the rights of Bulgarian workers, the statement said

The new version of the rules will no longer require employers to submit documents of education, specialty, legal capacity, professional qualifications and experience for foreign workers that they want to hire for seasonal work up to 90 days within 12 months.

It also removes the requirement to submit copies of advertisements on the internet, local and national media to justify the short-term hiring of foreigners.

The changes will enable employers in the tourism sector to employ in due time the necessary temporary and short-term workforce, while preserving the quality of the services offered and the increase in the number of foreign tourists in Bulgaria, according to the government.

Other changes reduce the documentation required for a decision by the Employment Agency on giving access to highly qualified employment for workers from non-EU countries in connection with receiving a Blue Card.

Employers will no longer be required to submit a reference declaration for third-country nationals employed in the company who have been hired under a labour contract.

EU Blue Card holders are mainly employed in the information and communication technology sector, which has high potential for development, and the relief of procedures will help to provide the necessary staff not available on the Bulgarian labour market, the government said.

