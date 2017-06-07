EU launches new defence fund amid growing security concerns

Share this: Facebook

With a looming Brexit and US pressure to boost defence spending, the EU has created a fund to bolster defence co-operation in the bloc. EU officials said it marks a new chapter in bringing member states closer together.

The European Commission on Wednesday launched a new defence fund aimed at helping EU member states to jointly develop and acquire better military capabilities.

The EU will provide 500 million euro ($560 million) in 2019 and 2020 for defence development and acquisition. That figure is expected to double to a billion euro by 2020.

To continue reading, please visit dw.de

