Bulgarian FM Zaharieva in Bucharest: Good co-operation with Romania on issues such as scrapping visas for Canada

There is good co-operation between Bulgaria and Romania on shared issues such as the abolition of visa requirements for their citizens to travel to Canada, Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said in Bucharest on June 7.

Zaharieva, who is also deputy prime minister for judicial reform in Boiko Borissov’s coalition government, held talks in the Romanian capital with prime minister Sorin Grindeanu.

Praising the co-operation on shared issues, she said that Bulgaria and Romania must continue on the same path, a Bulgarian Foreign Ministry statement said.

She conveyed greetings to Grindeanu from Borissov, as well as an invitation to visit Bulgaria as soon as possible, “which he was delighted to accept”, the statement said.

