Two new routes: EasyJet lands at Varna Airport for the first time

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Varna Airport is becoming very popular among low cost airlines, including easyJet. Today, the first ever easyJet flight was welcomed there. While inaugurating its London-Gatwick – Varna connection, the aircraft received an appropriate water salute.

For easyJet, Varna is the 138th airport on its flight plan. The Gatwick – Varna route will be in service during the summer months, three times a week, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. The passengers will be flown in state-of-the-art Airbus A319 and A 320 aircraft.

The airline said it expected to fly approximately 18,000 passengers on this new route, during the summer season of 2017. Rates start at 12.99 Euro for a one-way flight, while the price depends on the date and on how far in advance the flight is being booked.

On June 28, 2017, easyJet will add another flight connection, between Varna and Berlin-Schönefeld. Once the new Willy Brandt Airport near Berlin finally opens, those routes will probably move over. The frequency of this one is twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Ali Gayid, a regional manager with easyJet in the U.K., who was present in Varna for the inaugural flight, said his company was happy to add Varna to its extensive network. According to him, easyJet is hoping for a growth of 31 percent in Bulgaria this year.

Of course, easyJet knows that the competition is not asleep either. In December of 2016, Wizz Air, another large low cost carrier, announced the addition of as many as five Varna routes to the two existing ones.

So far, Wizz Air connects Varna to Sofia and to London-Luton. Starting towards the end of July, Dortmund, Memmingen, Eindhoven, Larnaca and Bergamo will be added.

With over 5 million foreign tourists, who are expected to spend vacations at the Bulgarian Black Sea coast this year, chances are the easyJet and Wizz Air flights will be popular and full.

Comments

comments