Bulgaria’s Plovdiv opens new tourist information centre

A modern information centre for tourists opens in Bulgaria’s second city, and future European Capital of Culture, Plovdiv on June 7 2017.

It is the third tourist information centre in the city, which is to be European Capital of Culture in 2019.

The centre is in a building at 1 Rayko Daskalov Street, a location best known for the bookshop that it had housed for many years. It is situated close by the Roman Stadium.

The centre will show visitors a film about Plovdiv, and has two digital monitors providing around-the-clock information about events in the city and the region. It will have souvenirs, maps and guidebooks on sale, as well as a vending machine providing water, coffee and other drinks.

(Photo: podtepeto.com)

