A barge, a fortress and a cave: Sofia Opera and Ballet to tour in Belogradchik and Vidin in July and August

Sofia Opera and Ballet is to perform in Belogradchik and Vidin in north-western Bulgaria in late July and early August, at venues including a barge on the Danube, Baba Vida fortress and the Magura Cave.

The idea is to boost cultural tourism in that area of Bulgaria.

Between July 21 and 30, at 11am each day, Sofia Opera and Ballet will perform in Magura Cave as part of Belogradchik’s “Opera of the Peaks” series. The programme is works by Wagner.

Sofia Opera and Ballet also will perform for the first time at Vidin’s “Fortress of the Ages” festival in August at Baba Vida castle, Stambol Kapiya and on a barge on the Danube.

Two works will be presented on the barge, Il Tabarro and Gianni Schicchi. The Ballet will perform in the town square, presenting Swan Lake and Zorba the Greek.

Plamen Kartalov, director of Sofia Opera and Ballet, said that the idea was to give a new cultural impulse to that part of Bulgaria, and together with the performers, the orchestra, the audience and the ballet of Sofia Opera, to create festive evenings for audiences not only from the region, but from all over the country and abroad.

For further details of the programme and how to buy tickets, please visit the website of Sofia Opera and Ballet.

