Bulgarian among the injured in June 3 terrorist attack in London – Foreign Ministry

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



A Bulgarian citizen was among the dozens injured in the June 3 terrorist attack in London, the Foreign Ministry in Sofia said on June 5.

The information was provided to the Bulgarian embassy in the British capital by the UK foreign and commonwealth office.

The Bulgarian, whose name was not announced, was being treated in hospital and was in stable condition, the Foreign Ministry said. Sofia’s envoy in London, Konstantin Dimitrov, would visit him, the statement said.

The Bulgarian embassy had provided British police with the details of a Bulgarian woman whose relatives suspected that she had been injured in the attack, the Foreign Ministry said.

Seven people died and 48 were injured in the terrorist attack in London on Saturday night.

British police have taken 11 people into custody in connection with the attack, for which Daesh – the terrorist group calling itself the “Islamic State” – has claimed responsibility.

In the hours after the attack in London, both Bulgaria’s Prime Minister and President sent their UK counterparts their condolences, condemnations of terrorism, and expressions of solidarity with the UK.

/Panorama

Comments

comments