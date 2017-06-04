The Sofia Globe turns five years old

Share this: Facebook

It was some time at about 8am on June 4 2012 that what was then Bulgaria’s newest English-language news and features website, sofiaglobe.com, went live online.

At that moment, it boasted all of 30 stories, in the categories of news, business, Europe and the world, sport and leisure.

Five years later to the day, The Sofia Globe has about 14 000 stories online, spanning every essential story tailored for its ever-growing audience of foreigners, expatriates and other people with an interest in our coverage of Bulgaria, South Eastern Europe, the EU and the wider world.

It has been five dramatic years, of governments coming and going (giving the Globe’s Clive Leviev-Sawyer and Alex Bivol a succession of long election night coverage sessions), of an evolving economic situation, natural disasters, and on the lighter side, the growth in Bulgaria’s place in the world of tourism, entertainment, concerts and the film industry.

The Sofia Globe has evolved through the years, working in amicable collaboration with other independent and professional operations, such as the Independent Balkan News Agency and Lance Nelson’s Bulgaria Now.

In 2017, major milestones have been the launch of The Sofia Globe’s German-language version, and the joining of the content of Foreigners and Friends magazine to sofiaglobe.com, with the magazine’s founder Imanuel Marcus coming on board as the Globe’s associate editor.

Funded solely through advertising and independently-owned with no corporate, political or other interests concealed behind it, The Sofia Globe continues to pride itself on being independent, outspoken and thinking only of the needs and interests of its readers. Most importantly, adhering rigidly to the provisions of our Editorial Charter. The Sofia Globe remains the sole independent daily news and features website run by foreigners, for foreigners – and everyone else.

On this day, our fifth anniversary, The Sofia Globe expresses heartfelt thanks to our loyal advertisers through these years, notably founding advertisers Matrix Relocations and Cleves who have stayed with us from day one, and expresses thanks to our huge numbers of daily readers.

