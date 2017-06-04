Roumen Radev: Bulgaria stands alongside Britain

Share this: Facebook

After yet another terror attack in Great Britain, during which six Britons and one Canadian citizen were murdered last night in London, Bulgarian President Roumen Radev condemned what he called a “barbaric attack”.

On Twitter, Radev said, Bulgaria stood alongside Britain in the fight against terrorism.

Before Radev, Prime Minister Boiko Borissov had condemned the terror act: “Bulgaria condemns the terrorist attacks that happened in the U.K.”, Borissov said on social media.

It was the second time in two weeks Radev and Borissov condemned a terror attack in the United Kingdom.

Last night in London, terrorist drove a vehicle into the crowd on London Bridge and then stabbed people at Borough Market. Forty-eight people were injured. As many as 21 of them are in critical condition.

