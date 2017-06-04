Borissov: Bulgaria condemns latest terror attack in London

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boiko Borissov has condemned the latest terror attack in England. Via Twitter, he sent his condolences to the “people in London”. The head of government said, “Bulgaria condemns the terrorist attacks that happened in the U.K.”.

In the early morning, the Bulgarian Embassy in London had announced that no Bulgarians had be harmed in the attack.

It was the second terror act in London within two weeks. Yesterday evening, six pedestrians were murdered, when terrorists drove a vehicle into the crowd on London Bridge and stabbed people at Borough Market shortly after.

London police shot and killed the perpetrators.

Less than two weeks ago, 22 people, among them many children, had been murdered in an Islamist terror attack in Manchester.

