Rain, thunder and hail in Bulgaria: Extreme weather expected

Forecasters are expecting extreme weather in most of Bulgaria today. This includes heavy rainfalls with more than 15 liters per square meter, but also thunder and hail storms.

For today, code yellow warnings are in place for the following provinces:

Blagoevgrad, Gabrovo, Haskovo, Kardjali, Kustendil, Lovech, Montana, Pazardjik, Pernik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Ruse, Silistra, Sliven, Smolian, Sofia (city and province), Stara Zagora, Targovishte, Veliko Tarnova, Vidin, Vraca, Yambol

Only the weather in the easternmost part of Bulgaria will supposedly be normal. This includes the provinces of Dobrich, Shumen, Burgas and Varna.

Temperatures on Saturday will vary, from 19 degrees Centigrade in the very South of Bulgaria, and 29 degrees in the North-West.

On Sunday, the intensity of the rain and the thunderstorms will decrease, forecasters say, while only Western Bulgaria will be affected. Temperatures will remain unchanged.

Photo by Imanuel Marcus

