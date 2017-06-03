Bulgarian energy minister signs ‘roadmap’ with Gazprom on studying development of gas infrastructure in Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova and Gazprom managing board chairman Alexey Miller signed on June 3 a “roadmap” by which the parties will examine the issue of the development of gas transmission infrastructure in Bulgaria, taking into account EU rules, Petkova’s ministry said.

Petkova and Miller held talks in St Petersburg during an international economic forum, the Energy Ministry said.

The energy minister and the Gazprom chief discussed the prospects for developing cooperation in the gas field.

Year-on-year growth in Russian gas exports to Bulgaria has been observed since 2013. Positive dynamics remain in 2017. The quantities in January-May 2017 were 14.5 per cent higher than January-May 2016, the ministry said.

The “fruitful co-operation” between Bulgartransgaz EAD and Gazprom regarding the transit of natural gas through Bulgaria to third countries was noted, the statement said.

During the meeting, particular attention was paid to the issues of the organization of natural gas supply to Bulgaria in the long run.

Miller told Petkova about the implementation of the Turkish Stream project and expressed the belief that the creation of new capacities for gas transmission through the Black Sea will significantly contribute to enhancing the security of gas supply to South and South East Europe, including Bulgaria.

Petkova briefed Miller on the development and investments in the gas transmission system of Bulgaria, as well as about the concept of a Balkan gas distribution hub, the statement said.

/Panorama

