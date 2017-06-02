Close to 1000 additional police to be on duty at Bulgarian seaside this summer – Interior Minister

Share this: Facebook

A total of 946 police officers will be sent on duty to Bulgaria’s Black Sea summer coastal holiday resorts in summer 2017, Interior Minister Valentin Radev said in the National Assembly on June 2.

This is 80 more than in summer 2016.

“We have prepared a plan for the Ministry of Interior to protect public order and counteract crime in the resorts during the summer and winter seasons of 2017 and 2018,” Radev said.

This year, the practice of deploying police officers from other EU countries will continue. The focus will be on the security of foreign tourists, with invitations to the Romanian, Czech and Polish police.

“In the case of a crime committed against foreign citizens during this summer season, arrangements have been made for an easier procedure for issuance of certification documents,” Radev said.

