Bulgarian Cabinet to approve changes to regulations to ease hiring of foreign employees – Economy Ministry

At a meeting scheduled for June 7 2017, Bulgaria’s Cabinet will approve changes to regulations to make it easier for companies to hire foreign staff, the Economy Ministry said.

The changes were announced at a meeting between Economy Minister Emil Karanikolov and representatives of business and employers’ organisations.

The meeting discussed steps to alleviate the burden on business, the shortage of human resources in the economy and to improve conditions for doing business in Bulgaria and promoting economic growth.

The meeting was told that at next week’s meeting of the Cabinet, the government would approve changes to the regulations in the Labour Migration and Labour Mobility Act, which would require that visas for foreign workers would be issued within seven days of an employer lodging a request.

(Image: ilker/sxc.hu)

