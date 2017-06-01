Macedonia parliament votes Zaev coalition government into office

Share this: Facebook

Parliament in the Republic of Macedonia voted into office last night the new government led by the social democrat Zoran Zaev. Voting in favour were 62 MPs belonging to the coalition between Macedonian Social Democratic Union (SDSM) and Albanian parties BDI (Democratic for Integration Union) and Alliance for Albanians. Forty-four MPs for VMRO-DPMNE led by Nikola Gruevski voted against while five MPs abstained.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said that the new government will be committed for big reforms, to improve life in the country and to restore the confidence of the people on institutions.

Zaev pledged a solution on the name dispute in agreement with the opposition. The Prime Minister also spoke of the unity of the country in line with the constitution.

