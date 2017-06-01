Bulgarian PM Borissov congratulates Zaev on becoming head of government in Skopje

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov has congratulated Zoran Zaev on becoming head of government in Skopje, the cabinet press service in Sofia said on June 1.

The telephone conversation, in which the Republic of Macedonia’s president Gjorge Ivanov also took part, was held on the day after the assembly in Skopje voted socialist leader Zaev’s coalition government with Albanian parties into office.

“My personal meetings with you, Mr. Zaev, give me grounds to believe that we can work together to strengthen the good neighbourly relations between our two countries and to bring the Republic of Macedonia closer to the accession negotiations with the European Union,” Borissov was quoted as saying.

To continue reading, please click here.

/Politics

Comments

comments