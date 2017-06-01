Bulgarian Eagle: Charter airline Germania founds Bulgarian division

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Germania may not be the most famous German airline, but it does serve 2.8 million passengers per year. They offer scheduled flights between airports few other airlines connect, like from Berlin to Tehran (Iran) or from Düsseldorf to Erbil (Iraq).

Also, Germania is a player in the so-called wet-lease business. The latter is about renting out planes along with pilots and flight attendants to other airlines. For this purpose, Germania just founded its Bulgarian division, called Bulgarian Eagle.

The new company, based in Sofia, will own one single Airbus A319, for now. The charter airline is reportedly already looking for pilots and co-pilots.

Germania said in a statement, due to a recent increase in single seat sales, its planes could hardly be rented out. Bulgarian Eagle is supposed to resolve that issue, by concentrating on wet-lease deals exclusively.

Comments

comments