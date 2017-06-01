Bulgaria at “Green Week” in Berlin: Valuable stimuli for agrarian sector

Share this: Facebook

The Bulgarian government puts a lot of hope into the country’s double role in early 2018. While Bulgaria will take over the E.U. presidency, it will also be the main partner at the “Grüne Woche” (“Green Week”) in Berlin. Everybody involved in Bulgarian agriculture was hoping for “valuable stimuli”, Minister for Agriculture Roumen Porozhanov said in front of German journalists, who visited Sofia as part of a sponsored information trip through Bulgaria.

Porozhanov said, there were a lot of expectations regarding the development of the agrarian sector, because of the E.U.’s financial support in the amount of 2.4 billion Euro for rural areas in Bulgaria, and due to the “Green Week” partnership.

The minister stated, during that fair in Berlin, Bulgaria would introduce its culture and history, but also agricultural products, including wines, milk products, fruit, vegetables and rose oil.

The Green Week is the largest fair for agriculture, nutrition and gardening in the world. It will take place from January 19 to 28, 2018 on the Berlin fairgrounds. More than 1,600 exhibitors from 65 countries are expected to take part. The organisers are hoping for 400,000 visitors, among them 70 Ministers of Agriculture and other important representatives with decision power.

