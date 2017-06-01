A cave, an island, an ancient theatre: Fascinating venues for Wiener Cello Ensemble 5 +1 concerts in Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

The Wiener Cello Ensemble 5 +1 will give four concerts in Bulgaria in June 2017, at a range of unconventional venues from a cave to an island on the Black Sea coast.

The performances are part of the 21st Austrian Music Weeks Festival.

The series of concerts begins on June 14 at 7.30pm at the Ancient Theatre of Philippopolis in Bulgaria’s second city Plovdiv.

On June 15, from 7.30pm to 8.30pm, the concert is on Anastasia island, near Bourgas on the Black Sea coast.

On June 16 from 7.30pm, the ensemble will perform at Trapezitsa hill in one of Bulgaria’s ancient capitals, Veliko Turnovo.

June 17, from noon to 12.45pm, the setting is the Sueva Dupka cave in Yablanitsa municipality in the Lovech region.

Established in 2008, the ensemble’s concept is to combine perfect mastery of the cello in performing significant works, but also for the audience to have fun, through presenting classics in surprising new arrangements.

The name of the ensemble comes from the fact that it includes five men – Gerhard Kaufmann, Florian Eggner, Franz Ortner, Milan Karanovic and Sebastian Bru – and one woman, Joanna Sachryn.

Tickets are available via eventim.bg.

