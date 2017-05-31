Borissov cabinet appoints new head of State Agency for Bulgarians Abroad

Share this: Facebook

Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s coalition Cabinet appointed Petar Haralampiev as the new head of the State Agency for Bulgarians Abroad.

The decision, taken at a scheduled meeting of the Cabinet on May 31 2017, is the latest in a succession of changes of the head of the agency in recent years, as governments have come and gone and amid controversies a few years ago about the agency’s work.

A graduate of Sofia University with a master’s degree in law, Haralampiev was from December 2014 to May 2017 deputy regional governor of the Sofia region. He previously was executive director and a member of the executive council of the Bulgare Foundation.

Haralampiev is the seventh head of the State Agency for Bulgarians Abroad in about seven years.

