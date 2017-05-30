Poll: Business climate in Bulgaria in May 2017 improved on all fronts

Share this: Facebook

In May 2017, the indicator of the business climate in Bulgaria increased by 3.2 percentage points in comparison with April, boosted by improved optimism in all sectors surveyed – industry, construction, the retail trade and services.

This is according to a regular monthly poll by the National Statistical Institute (NSI), the results of which were released on May 30.

The indicator regarding industry increased by 1.3 percentage points compared with April, mainly because managers were more optimistic about the outlook for their businesses over the coming six months.

In the construction sector, the indicator went up by 2.9 percentage points, as managers had improved expectations about their businesses, and as their expectations for the next three months were brighter.

