Foreign ministers: Bulgaria – Croatia direct flights will boost tourism

Bulgaria and Croatia hope that direct air flights between the two countries’ capital cities will make a positive contribution to increasing mutual tourism, the foreign ministers agreed at a meeting in Sofia.

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva hosted her Croatian counterpart Davor Ivo Stier, saying that she was glad that he was the first foreign minister to visit her.

“Bulgaria and Croatia have a traditional friendly relationship, an extremely active political dialogue in recent years, and we have no unresolved issues,” Zaharieva said.

“This is also symbolic because our two countries share common ideas, principles and positions in the European Union and Nato,” she said.

Excellent bilateral cooperation also has a positive impact on the economic relations between Bulgaria and Croatia.

(Photo: Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

