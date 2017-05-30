Fee to rent umbrella and chaise longue on Bulgarian beaches this summer ranges from 72 stotinki to 16 leva – report

Share this: Facebook

If price is your only consideration in renting an umbrella and chaise longue – a deckchair, if you will – on a Bulgarian beach this summer, your best option is the Nestinarka camping area near Tsarevo on the country’s south-eastern Black Sea coast.

There, the rental fee is 36 stotinki for an umbrella and 36 stotinki for the chaise longue, according to a May 30 report by regional public broadcaster BNT-2. For both, that is a price of about 37 euro cents.

In Bourgas, the second-largest city on Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast, the fee is five leva (about 2.55 euro) for an umbrella and seven leva for a chaise longue. Until last summer, that strip of coast was run by Bourgas municipality, which provided umbrellas free of charge.

The highest prices on Bulgaria’s Black Sea summer holiday stretch are two beaches in Sunny Beah, where the fee is 10 leva.

Unchanged from last year are the fees at Varna’s beaches from Briz, to Bunite, Ofitserski, Ribarski, Tsentralen and Yuzhen, at five leva, the report said.

The holders of the concession for the beach at Asparouhovo in Varna have not yet announced their prices.

At Kabakum North, an umbrella costs two leva – the lowest fee on the Varna coastline. In Golden Sands, a chaise longue and umbrella cost eight leva, and at Sveti Konstantin i Elena, five leva, the BNT-2 report said.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

