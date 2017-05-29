Zaev announces names of proposed new coalition government of Macedonia

Share this: Facebook

The Republic of Macedonia’s prime minister-designate Zoran Zaev has completed his governing cabinet, which is to include 25 ministries, seven of them ministers without portfolio, and is comprised of the coalition between SDSM (Macedonian Social Democratic Union), BDI (Democratic Union for Integration) and Alliance for Albanians. The Albanian parties which are part of the coalition hold nine ministries, including two posts of deputy prime ministers.

Social democrat leader Zaev has demanded a wider support for his government, calling on BESA Movement, which in the recent hours became part of the governing coalition. “I call on all political parties to support not only the government, but also the reforms. I call on VMRO-DPMNE, and their partners to support the reforms and support everything which serves the interests of the people,” Zaev said.

