Harlem Globetrotters: Bulgarian performances cancelled, but not the Romanian ones

Two performances by the Harlem Globetrotters in Bulgaria were cancelled, presumably because the ticket sales were disappointing. On June 3rd, the undisputed masters of handling basketballs were supposed to bring their show to Ruse and to Sofia. Neither show will take place. Tickets may be returned for a full refund.

In Hungary and Romania, on the other hand, all Harlem Globetrotters shows will go ahead as planned (as of May 27th, 2017). Today, they will take their art to Szeged in Hungary, Debrecen is on the schedule tomorrow. Cluj, Oradea, Bucharest and Craiova in Romania are next. Tickets for the Romanian shows can be purchased here.

The Harlem Globetrotters are a so-called exhibition basketball team. They would e.g. throw balls off a cruise ship and still hit the basket and make their audiences cheer with countless other stunts. They are also comedians.

In 1927, their first team was put together. In the past 90 years, the Globetrotters had several generation changes. In 1958, they had their first international success in The Netherlands.

