Wizz Air expands in South-Eastern Europe and adds Sofia-Frankfurt connection

Wizz Air started connecting Sofia and Frankfurt with daily flights this week. This is a clear advantage for most travellers, since Frankfurt Airport has far more connecting flights, compared to Frankfurt-Hahn, which is a much smaller airport in the Rhineland-Palatinate province, located some 120 kilometers from Frankfurt. Also, Frankfurt Airport, does have a train station with connections to all destinations within Germany and beyond.

The Sofia-Frankfurt connection is the first flight Wizz Air offers to and from Frankfurt Airport, the 4th busiest airport in Europe, with a capacity of 65 million passengers per year. Starting in December, the Hungarian airline will add flights from Frankfurt to Budapest.

With the new flight connection between Frankfurt and Sofia, Wizz Air now connects 141 destinations in 42 countries. From Sofia, the airlines flies to 33 destinations, from Burgas they offer four and from Varna two destinations, one of which is Sofia. An additional five flight connections to and from Varna are supposed to be inaugurated in July.

At the same time, Wizz Air added four new flight connections to and from Belgrade. A second Airbus A320 plane is now stationed at Belgrade Airport.

