Bulgaria Air launches shiny new website

Bulgaria Air, the flag carrier of Bulgaria, just relaunched its website. The nice and shiny looking site contains a lot more information, it is more comprehensive than the old site, and booking flights seems to be easier. In addition, Bulgaria Air has added more offers, including rental car reservations and insurances.

In the past decade and a half, but especially since it has been owned by Chimimport Inc., the company was completely refurbished. During the early years of the new millennium, the fleet was extremely old, while the service was problematic, to say the least. At the same time low cost airlines were kept out of Bulgaria during those times.

Today, Bulgaria Air is a modern airline with a fleet of two Airbus A319 and three A320, as well as four Embraer 190 aircraft, which are being inspected at Lufthansa Technik, and with an improved service. Like most other national carriers in Europe, the airline is under pressure due to the low cost competition.

In 2016, Bulgaria Air performed 4,675 flights, while transporting 1.246 million passengers, slightly less than in 2015. The overall revenue decreased by 10 percent, which, compared to other national airlines in Europe, seems harmless.

With its many partners, the Bulgarian carrier offers hundreds of flight destinations on all continents, while on its own, Bulgaria Air has 23 destinations in Europe and the Middle East. Within Bulgaria, they fly from Sofia to Burgas and Varna.

Bulgaria Air’s new website can be reached here.

Picture by Bulgaria Air

