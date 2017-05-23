Traffic deaths in Europe: Bulgaria ranks first

Share this: Facebook

According to the Union of Bulgarian Motorists, Bulgaria ranked first in Europe regarding traffic deaths in 2016. This applies to the number of Bulgarians killed in road accidents per one million inhabitants. The alarming numbers point at a huge problem with safety in traffic.

Last year, 99.7 people per 1 million inhabitants lost their lives in accidents on Bulgarian roads. All in all, there is an increase. While in 2015, the number was a little higher, at 99 killed per one million inhabitants, the number for 2014 (91.8) and 2012 (82) were significantly lower. At the same time they were already high, compared to the rest of Europe.

The lowest number of fatalities per one million inhabitants were registered in Sweden, the U.K., The Netherlands, Spain, Denmark, Germany and Ireland, BNT reported.

With 49.99 per one million inhabitants, the E.U. average is half the Bulgarian number.

Looking at the entire European Union, there is a remarkable decrease of traffic deaths. While 54,900 people died on the roads in 2001, only 25,500 did in 2016. This positive development has to do with safety measures implemented by the European Commission.

In Bulgaria, the number of traffic deaths per one million inhabitants differs, depending on the province. Lovech, (263), Razgrad (208), Vidin (169), Montana and Silistra are the most dangerous ones, in this regard.

