Merkel to Radev: Effective protection of Bulgarian borders is in the interest of the EU

In a letter to Bulgarian President Roumen Radev, German chancellor Angela Merkel has confirmed the need for solidarity in guarding the external borders of the EU, the president’s office said.

Effective protection of Bulgarian borders, which are EU external borders, is in the interest of the Union and all member states, Merkel said, telling Radev that she appreciated Bulgaria’s efforts in this regard.

Merkel’s letter was in response to a call in March by Radev at a European Council meeting for support from European partners to enhance the security of the external borders of Bulgaria, the president’s office said.

“Germany will continue to be committed to equitable distribution of duties and responsibilities of the EU,” Merkel said.

(Photo: Bundesregierung/Henning Schacht)

