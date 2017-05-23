Bulgarian government condemns Manchester terror attack

Share this: Facebook

The Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov has condemned the terror attack, which left many people dead outside a Manchester concert hall last night.

Borissov said, he believed, in collaboration with governments in partner countries, the authorities in the U.K. would be able to find the perpetrators of what he called a “monstrous act”. Those responsible would have to suffer the punishment they deserved.

At the same time, the Bulgarian head of government extended his condolences to the victims of the terror attack and their families. His thoughts were with those who went through grief and horror, Borissov said in a statement.

In the meantime, the Bulgarian Ambassador in the U.K., Konstantin Dimitrov, stated that according to the latest information available, no Bulgarians had been harmed in the Manchester attack.

