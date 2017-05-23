After Manchester: No imminent terrorist threat to Bulgaria at the moment – Interior Ministry

Share this: Facebook

There is no imminent threat of a terrorist act in Bulgaria at the moment, the Interior Ministry in Sofia said after a meeting of the national operational staff in the wake of the fatal terrorist attack in Manchester.

By late morning on May 23, the number of deaths from a suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in the UK city was 22, with 59 reported seriously injured.

Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry said that a risk analysis and assessment had been prepared, including a threat assessment of a terrorist act.

“The assessment is that there is no imminent threat to our country at the moment,” the ministry said.

The level of threat, according to the classifications in the Counter-Terrorism Act, was confirmed at third-level, meaning low.

The readiness level, in terms of the Counter-Terrorism Act, was “green”, meaning constant readiness, and “yellow” for security services and transport infrastructure.

There was an enhanced police presence at high-profile places.

Information about the decisions by the headquarters would be officially sent to the President, the Prime Minister and the Speaker of the National Assembly, the Interior Ministry said.

