Condor inaugurates flights from Leipzig to Bourgas

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



The first Condor flight from Leipzig Halle Airport in Germany to Bourgas Airport at the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, and back to Leipzig Halle, took place today.

The airline will offer those flights three times per week, on Mondays, Thursdays and Wednesdays, until the end of September 2017. This time frame covers the tourist season at the Black Sea.

Several new flight connections offered by low cost airlines will take tourists and other passengers to the two Black Sea destinations Burgas and Varna from Western European cities, and vice versa, as well. Some of them are scheduled to start in June.

Condor used to be a division of Lufthansa. The airline is now owned by the British Thomas Cook Group, and offers flights within Europe as well as connections to destinations overseas.

Comments

comments