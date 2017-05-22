Bulgaria’s first cosmonaut Georgi Ivanov suffers stroke

Share this: Facebook

Georgi Ivanov, Bulgaria’s first cosmonaut, was admitted to intensive care at the Military Medical Academy in Sofia today. According to Bulgarian National Television, he probably suffered a stroke.

Ivanov, whose original name is Georgi Kakalov, was the first Bulgarian ever to take part in a space mission. On April 10th, 1979, he took off with a Soviet colleague. The mission, Soyuz 33, was a disaster, due to technical difficulties, including a blown engine.

Kakalov’s name was changed to Ivanov for the mission, since it reportedly did not sound well in Russian.

The entire story of Bulgaria’s history in space, including Ivanov’s part, can be read in this article, uploaded just a day ago.

Photo by BNT

