Attendance at theatre performances in Bulgaria rose in 2016 – annual report

The number of visits to theatre performances in Bulgaria in 2016 was close to six per cent higher than in the year before, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said in an annual report on May 22.

Theatres in Bulgaria had revenue of just more than 79 million leva (about 40.4 million euro) in 2016, of which close to 25 per cent came from ticket sales and from tours in the country and abroad, the NSI said.

There were 75 theatres in Bulgaria in 2016, and they put on 15 162 performances, which drew more than 2.2 million visitors.

The number of performances was seven per cent higher than in 2015.

(Photo, of the Ivan Vazov National Theatre in Sofia: Nenko Lazarov)

