35 full-length films were produced in Bulgaria in 2016 – statistics institute

A total of 35 full-length films were produced in Bulgaria in 2016, of which 33 were for cinemas and two for television, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said in an annual report on May 22.

In all, a total of 106 full-length, medium-length and short films were made in Bulgaria in 2016, the NSI said.

Of this latter total, 61 films were for cinema, 45 for TV, including three series with a total of 106 episodes.

The NSI said that the number of full-length films produced in Bulgaria in 2016 was 34.6 per cent higher than in 2015.

By the end of 2016, there were 59 cinemas in Bulgaria, four more than in 2015, with a total of 220 screens. The total included 11 multiplexes, which accounted for close to two-thirds of all film screenings in Bulgaria last year, and close to 72 per cent of all cinema visits.

Screenings were up by 5.2 per cent compared with 2015, and visits to the cinema increased by close to four per cent.

Sofia had 16 cinemas, together with a total of 101 screens. A total of 3011 films were shown in the city in 2016, the statistics institute said.

The NSI said that in 2016, a total of 7396 films were shown in Bulgaria.

Of these, 4306 were from the United States, 1874 from elsewhere in Europe, 650 were Bulgarian and 566 were from other countries, according to the NSI.

(Photo: Chris Greene/freeimages.com)

