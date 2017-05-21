Opera Open 2017 summer festival is on in Plovdiv from June 10 to July 29

Share this: Facebook

Virtuoso Mario Hossen, Quartetto di Arena di Verona, Michel Denueve, and mezzo soprano Nicole Brandolino together with soloists, orchestra, choir and ballet of Opera Plovdiv will participate in the gala opening of the annual Opera Open summer festival on June 10 2017 at the Ancient Theatre in Plovdiv.

The ever-popular Opera Open festival in Plovdiv this year has a programme featuring, among others, Verdi’s La Traviata, Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet, Minkus’ Don Quixote, Chicago – a musical, Verdi’s La Forza del Destino, Puccini’s Turandot and Verdi’s Aida.

The venue for all performances is the Ancient Theatre. Tickets, via Eventim, may be purchased here and the full programme, in English, is on the website of Opera Plovdiv.

