Number of refugees in Bulgaria has dropped significantly – report

In the past six months, the number of refugees and migrants in Bulgaria has decreased significantly, according to Interior Ministry figures cited by local media.

By May 18 2017, there were 3128 people from foreign countries seeking protection in Bulgaria, the official statistics said.

A total of 2104 people were accommodated in refugee centres, 562 in Interior Ministry Migration Directorate centres, while 462 were staying in accommodation elsewhere.

From January 2017 to mid-May, a total of 1007 foreigners found to be staying in Bulgaria illegally were removed from the country.

(Photo: UNHCR/J Tanner)

