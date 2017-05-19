Vandals damage new Reagan bust at Sofia’s South Park

Share this: Facebook

Just nine days after it was inaugurated, vandals have damaged the new Ronald Reagan bust at the South Park in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia.

As it turns out, the perpetrators seem to have poured paint and other fluids over the bust and made the former President look like a vampire, according to Bulgarian language reports. Also they covered the bust with a piece of cloth.

One of several photographs published by bTV shows white paint or glue on the front part of the bust. It was unclear whether it was possible to remove the fluid without damaging the bust.

Eric Rubin, the U.S. Ambassador to Bulgaria, had taken part in the unveiling of the Reagan bust on May 10, 2017. An initiative founded years ago had worked on this project for a long time.

Reagan, the 40th U.S. President, served from 1981 to 1989. Harshly criticised by left-wingers throughout his two terms, he was later honoured for contributing to the end of the Cold War and communism.

