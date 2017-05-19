EVN distribution subsidiary in Bulgaria changes name

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Austrian energy group EVN said on May 19 that it has changed the name of its distribution subsidiary in Bulgaria in order to comply with European and Bulgarian laws, which require clear separation of distribution and trading activities within energy companies, including in areas such as corporate identity.

EVN Bulgaria Elektrorazpredelenie, the company’s distribution unit that services southern Bulgaria, including the country’s second-largest city of Plovdiv and the Black Sea port of Bourgas, has now been renamed Elektrorazpredelenie Yug.

Elektrorazpredelenie Yug’s rebranding will not affect any of its operations, with the company’s accident reporting and billing hotlines remaining the same as before the name change. Its terms of service and points of payment will also be unchanged, the company said in a statement.

Comments

comments