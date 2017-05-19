Call centres in Bulgaria: Insights from a parallel world

Share this: Facebook

In early 2016, I wrote a blog about the call centre world in Bulgaria. I have to admit that I handed brickbats to the business. It was justified. What I mostly criticized, was widespread incompetence regarding the treatment of employees, which should be one of the two central aspects when running a company. The blog was clicked more than 20 000 times, and it became an article later. It’s title: “Call centers in Bulgaria: Bullying on high heels – A little excursion into a world of incompetence, ignorance and annoyance”. Last time, the focus was my perspective, after I had worked for several companies of this kind. This time around, others have their say. A parallel world in Sofia. Here it is.

The Business Park, in the Mladost 4 quarter of Sofia, might not be beautiful, but it is still far more attractive than the old apartment blocks around the premises. A few roads lead through the pretty large complex. There are parking garages, warehouses, benches, a cafeteria, some restaurants, one pub and even a book store.

A total of 14 buildings are part of this city in a city, on an area of 89 000 sq m. A total of 10 000 people work here, not counting HPE employees at the Kambanite building, which is five minutes up the street, just behind the Ring Road around Sofia. The centre of it all is an artificial lake, which even harbours turtles in summer. And ducks. An interesting, crooked bridge traverses the lake. The lake even has a fountain, made out of three phallic looking sprinkler installations. What would Freud have said?

Mothers and grandmothers with babies in strollers and toddlers walk around the lake almost every day. They live in those residential highrises nearby and use the Business Park as an oasis of peace, relative calm, and better air. The mothers and kids mix with call centre employees, who are spending their lunch and smoke breaks around the lake.

About a dozen stray dogs live here as well. In spring, summer and autumn, they cannot really complain. At the big cafeteria, there will always be a bone or some chicken for them. In winter, things are difficult. At freezing temperatures, the doggies usually try to sneak into the lobby areas of some of the buildings, until they are kicked out by security.

One medium-sized call centre is in one of the 14 buildings. Here, an international bunch of employees is providing support for technical devices. A support agent in front of the main entrance, who is an expat from a Western European country, manages to smoke two Marlboros within 10 minutes. “I need this to calm down”. Asked about his job, he says: “It is shit. So is the pay. And the atmosphere. I am here until I find something better.”

His colleague, a Bulgarian national, corrects him, partially: “The job is actually acceptable. He is right about the salary though.” They are not supposed to talk about the latter, but they do anyway. 1400 leva net, the equivalent of 700 euro. For that kind of money, the agents from abroad could just go back to their home countries, do nothing and get this amount in social welfare from their state. But it’s not just about money. Or is it?

A few kilometers away from the Business Park, another call centre employs students who speak foreign languages. They pay anywhere from 400 to 700 euro net, for customer support jobs. Yes, per month. Even in this country and in this business, these are low salaries.

A Polish expat has worked for two call centres since coming to Bulgaria, but he earned a lot more. At the first one, closer to Sofia’s city centre, in which he trained service contractors, his convincing improvement ideas, which he was encouraged to submit, were ignored, even though they would have improved the workflow substantially. At the second call centre, he resigned after two weeks. “Call centres? I call them sweatshops with computer screens,” he says.

A technician, who is Polish as well and works for a global communication company, via a private employment agency, has a similar view. “It is a common practice for the team leaders not to have any skills or previous experience in managing people,” he says. “This creates a situation in which many team members are far more competent than their team leader. But they are being treated like kids, in a bad kindergarten, in which the master is always right, even when she isn’t.” Like his colleague, this gentleman suggested improvements, but his input was not appreciated. Furthermore, his manager interpreted those suggestions as the beginning of some kind of an uprising, which had to be curbed. Shortly after, the approach he suggested became company policy.

His suggestions may have been the reason his manager broke her promise of a promotion: “Every time I had a talk with the manager, I was given new standards and requirements for getting promoted. After completing them, there was a new reason for not promoting me at this moment. This happened every single time. New tasks and new promises was what I got. The local management expected people to be happy about empty promises.”

Back at the Business Park, Danail Denev works for one of the largest employers in Bulgaria: Hewlett Packard (HPE). He has recently been promoted to the position of the Operations Manager, HPE Servers, at the huge HP Customer Solution Center. Denev has worked for HPE since he was 19 years old, and was able to climb the ladder. Today, he can look back, and forward, at an excellent career at one of the most popular work places in Sofia: “IT Remote Services is giving a great chance to anyone who is looking for an opportunity to enter the corporate world and work in a highly competitive environment.”

Danail Denev saw a lot of improvement in this business, in the past few years: “In the past decade, our sector truly evolved from a ‘part-time student employment haven’ to a serious industry that provides high value services according to the top business standards.” The latter is easy to say, and accurate, when you work for HPE. Among the HPE employees The Sofia Globe contacted, in order to ask them how they liked it, all but one sounded quite satisfied.

At some other call centres or outsourcing companies, things look different. At a few places, the treatment of employees is even scandalous. Denev believes that those responsible are not following the main principles: “In the evening, when you walk through the office, there’s nothing but desks and chairs. Neither do they cost much, nor do they do any business. We’re an industry driven entirely by people. Setting the right management style is a crucial factor for an organization.”

“I would say the issues you’re mentioning are exceptions and primarily related to the unprecedented rapid growth of many of the companies which operate at the moment”, Denev says. “You can imagine how hard it is, to grow from zero to a few thousand in a matter of a year or two, and to completely maintain the integrity and the right development of the first line management at the same time.”

Danail Denev is convinced the right strategy can avoid massive issues: “If there is one single thing a company should do in this direction, it would be setting the environment that gives talents within the organization the right tools and assignments to develop and reveal their full potential. Only once this is really in place, an organization can systematically start filling the first line management positions with its ‘home grown’ talents and get to a whole new level of maturity and predictability”, he states.

HPE, comparable companies and pure call centres employ different kinds of people with very different approaches. There are job opportunity hunters, many of whom come from abroad. Some Dutch call centre employees, for example, accept jobs and start those, until they receive a “relocation bonus” or a similar one-time payment, which in some cases amounts to two salaries. That is because, in Bulgaria, Dutch is considered a far more exotic work language than English or German. So companies in need of Dutch speakers have to attract them somehow. Once they receive the bonus, usually after six months, they move on to the next call centre.

Then there are those, either Bulgarian or foreign, who would try any call centre job they can get, as long as the salary suits their expectations, without really trying to figure out whether that job was made for them or whether they were made for that job. In more unfortunate cases, they stay until they get bullied by arrogant, incompetent superiors, depending on the company, the team and their luck. Or the employees just cannot deal with complicated technical aspects. Sometimes, applicants decide to take jobs they should not have accepted. At many outsourcing companies, the training provided is not professional and therefore useless. When this kind of problem mates with the one mentioned before, trouble is usually ahead.

But there are also those who do think about tomorrow and who consciously pick the Bulgarian outsourcing, call centre or IT world in order to start a real career. “The reality is that it’s fairly easy to find a job, even without a specific expertise or relevant experience or degree,” Danail Denev believes. “But don’t let the easy start mislead you. In a mature, well-organized and managed operation, you’ll have to work really hard to achieve and sustain top performance, and grow confidence while dealing with the constant changes.” If anyone learned it the hard way, it is Denev, since he started as a new hire in support and worked himself all the way up, into the upper management.

The perspective is different for employees of other companies, in which good is bad and bad is good. Geographically, some of them are not so far away from HPE, but they are many decades behind, regarding the way they treat employees.

A former agent for a call centre not mentioned above got out of there as soon as she could: “Their management was not qualified. There were lots of intrigues. People with good soft skills were bullied. At the same time, those who were friends with one of the managers were protected even when they did wrong.”

In contrast, a customer service specialist who works for an American multinational conglomerate dealing with information, via a Bulgarian human resources company, was lucky: “I have never been bullied at work, but I have witnessed the ‘high-heel’ manager bullying smaller and more submissive female employees. A lot of screaming in small rooms happened too. However, there is always a more subtle discrimination based on personal friendship, and bosses versus slaves.”

This employee might not be the biggest outsourcing business fan on the planet, but as long as his work provides that many advantages, he intends to stay: “The call-centre world means nothing to me. I wouldn’t work in a call centre that clocks my time and makes me lock my phone. This is crap. Why am I working in this place? I have built my own space with my rules and enough independence.”

Many in the outsourcing business have experienced both sides, meaning both the good examples Danail Denev talks about, and the most terrible treatment. One of them is Ivaylo (name changed): “I have met incredible people, including team leaders and managers, who have inspired me and taught me a lot of things about work, life, relationships, priorities, and so forth. And I have been a victim of humiliation and harassment. I see this happening to other people too.” At his company, all the stress caused by arrogant, mean and incompetent superiors has even affected the health of employees.

When a new manager was named, things turned south. Dozens of people started leaving. One of them, who had been working at that place for years, did not go without sending shockwaves through their so-called management, by sending out a farewell e-mail to all employees, which was a direct attack. It criticised the management for unprofessional and unethical conduct. The Sofia Globe obtained this farewell e-mail, along with more of them, from an informant, who still works for that company. All of them draw a picture of a place at which those who do the actual work do not count and therefore don’t need to be treated properly.

Not even those e-mails changed things at that call centre, while everything continued to be fine next door, where employees were being motivated and encouraged. Quite a few call centre agents have never had trouble, such as Milena Ruseva, who has been working at Sutherland for years: “I think the call centre world offers some good perspectives for in-company growth, as long as you like the work and you do want to improve and grow. Call centres in Bulgaria are typically large companies so there’s a lot of space for growing.” Definitely true, for those who manage to bypass hell, meaning those who are either lucky or who pick the right place from the start, and whose applications lead to employment.

Obviously HPE is a good address, but there are others too. Even some of the smaller outsourcing companies provide sort of good salaries and an acceptable work atmosphere.

